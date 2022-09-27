Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police trying to identify person who was struck by vehicle in Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 10:23 am
Police released this image of the female. View image in full screen
Police released this image of the female. Twitter / @PeelPolice

Police are trying to identify a person who was struck by a vehicle in Brampton last week.

Peel Regional Police issued a tweet Tuesday morning, which said the incident occurred on Sept. 20 at 8:23 p.m. in the area of Steeles Avenue and Lancashire Lane, just west of Hurontario Street.

Officers said a female was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot and then got into that vehicle and left the area.

Read more: Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown Toronto

Police said they’re trying to identify her as her injuries are not known.

Trending Stories

Officers released images of the vehicle and the victim.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagBrampton tagpeel police tagPedestrian Struck tagBrampton Collision tagPedestrian Struck Brampton tagPerson struck by vehicle brampton tagSteeles Avenue and Lancashire Lane tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers