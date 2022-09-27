Police trying to identify person who was struck by vehicle in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are trying to identify a person who was struck by a vehicle in Brampton last week.

Peel Regional Police issued a tweet Tuesday morning, which said the incident occurred on Sept. 20 at 8:23 p.m. in the area of Steeles Avenue and Lancashire Lane, just west of Hurontario Street.

Officers said a female was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot and then got into that vehicle and left the area.

Police said they’re trying to identify her as her injuries are not known.

Officers released images of the vehicle and the victim.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.

