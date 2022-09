Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a pedestrian was injured after being hit by a car in downtown Toronto on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to University Avenue and Richmond Street West at around 8 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian-involved collision.

When paramedics arrived, a spokesperson said they transported a woman to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

COLLISION: University Ave & Richmond St W

-reports of a person who has been struck by a car, no update on injuries

-driver remained on scene

@TorontoMedics and police on scene

call time: 8: a.m.#GO1879093

^mf — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 27, 2022

