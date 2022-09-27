Amherstview, Ont. pair charged after vehicles broken into and air pistol used

Two people from Amherstview are facing a long list of weapons and drug charges after a series of vehicle break-ins, police say.
Police say that on Sept. 19, multiple vehicles were broken into on Amherst Drive in Ahmerstview.
Multiple items, including debit cards and credit cards, were stolen from the vehicles.
Then on Sept. 21, police in South Frontenac say air pistol pellets were discharged toward a moving vehicle, which was also used in the earlier vehicle break-ins.
Police saw found the individuals they were looking for on Sept. 22 at a business in Loyalist Township and arrested them.
Officers say they seized approximately 0.5 grams of fentanyl, two air pistols, a baton, bear spray, a butterfly knife and a spring-assisted knife, various drug paraphernalia, break-in instruments, and stolen debit, credit and identification cards, among other items.
Stephanie Neddow, 31, is facing charges of:
- discharging an air gun or pistol with intent to endanger life
- using an imitation firearm while committing an offence
- assault with a weapon
- possessing an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose
- two counts of possessing a prohibited device for a dangerous purpose
- possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000
- possessing a break-in instruments
- unauthorized use of credit card
- possessing a firearm contrary to prohibition order
- possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking
Aaron Rosenstein, 30, of Amherstview, is charged with:
- discharging an air gun or pistol with intent to endanger life
- using an imitation firearm while committing an offence
- assault with a weapon
- dangerous operation
- possessing an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose
- possessing a prohibited device for a dangerous purpose
- possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000
- possessing break-in instruments
- unauthorized use of credit card
- possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking
- possessing methamphetamine
Both were held in custody pending a bail hearing.
