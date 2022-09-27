Amherstview, Ont. pair charged after vehicles broken into and air pistol used

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from Amherstview are facing a long list of weapons and drug charges after a series of vehicle break-ins, police say.

Police say that on Sept. 19, multiple vehicles were broken into on Amherst Drive in Ahmerstview.

Multiple items, including debit cards and credit cards, were stolen from the vehicles.

Then on Sept. 21, police in South Frontenac say air pistol pellets were discharged toward a moving vehicle, which was also used in the earlier vehicle break-ins.

Police saw found the individuals they were looking for on Sept. 22 at a business in Loyalist Township and arrested them.

Officers say they seized approximately 0.5 grams of fentanyl, two air pistols, a baton, bear spray, a butterfly knife and a spring-assisted knife, various drug paraphernalia, break-in instruments, and stolen debit, credit and identification cards, among other items.

Stephanie Neddow, 31, is facing charges of:

discharging an air gun or pistol with intent to endanger life

using an imitation firearm while committing an offence

assault with a weapon

possessing an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose

two counts of possessing a prohibited device for a dangerous purpose

possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000

possessing a break-in instruments

unauthorized use of credit card

possessing a firearm contrary to prohibition order

possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Aaron Rosenstein, 30, of Amherstview, is charged with:

discharging an air gun or pistol with intent to endanger life

using an imitation firearm while committing an offence

assault with a weapon

dangerous operation

possessing an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose

possessing a prohibited device for a dangerous purpose

possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000

possessing break-in instruments

unauthorized use of credit card

possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking

possessing methamphetamine

Both were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

