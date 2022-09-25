Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 person dead after small plane crashed in eastern Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2022 11:25 am
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

KINGSTON, Ont. — One person is dead after a small plane crash in eastern Ontario on Saturday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say they received several calls from members of the public who reported seeing a small aircraft go down near the southern tip of Bob’s Lake in Frontenac County.

They say emergency crews and members of the public started searching the area for the downed aircraft.

Trending Stories

Read more: Plane that disappeared in April found crashed in northern Ontario: OPP

The plane was located just before 5 p.m.

Police say the pilot, who was the lone occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, but they have not released the name of the victim.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be investigating the crash.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagTransportation Safety Board of Canada tagFrontenac County tagOntario Plane Crash tagBob's Lake tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers