Plane that disappeared in April found crashed in northern Ontario: OPP

A plane that disappeared from radar coverage in April has been found crashed in northern Ontario, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said the Piper Comanche was heading from Delhi, Ont., to Marathon, Ont., when it disappeared from radar coverage near Red Rock Lake on April 14.

OPP said that on April 24, officers launched a missing person investigation following a 10-day search for the plane.

Officials conducted “a lengthy aerial search” that was made difficult by inclement weather and deep snow, police said.

On Saturday, a civilian helicopter and an OPP helicopter were doing additional searches in “areas of interest” at Lake Superior Provincial Park, police said.

At around 5 p.m., a crash site was located near Old Woman Bay.

OPP said two people were onboard the aircraft, both of whom died.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating what led to the crash.