Peterborough police seek wanted Campbellford resident for driving offences

The Peterborough Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Campbellford, Ont., resident wanted for driving offences.

On Monday, police said Courtney Bartley, 26, of Campbellford, is currently wanted for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm.

Police told Global News Peterborough the incidents occurred on the weekend. No other details were provided.

Anyone with information about Bartley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.