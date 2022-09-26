Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seek wanted Campbellford resident for driving offences

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 1:27 pm
Peterborough police are looking for a Campbellford, Ont., resident on driving offences. View image in full screen
Peterborough police are looking for a Campbellford, Ont., resident on driving offences. Peterborough Police Service

The Peterborough Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Campbellford, Ont., resident wanted for driving offences.

On Monday, police said Courtney Bartley, 26, of Campbellford, is currently wanted for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm.

Trending Stories

Read more: Bancroft OPP seek man wanted for weapons-related charges

Police told Global News Peterborough the incidents occurred on the weekend. No other details were provided.

Anyone with information about Bartley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

