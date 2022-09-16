Bancroft OPP seek man wanted for weapons-related charges

Send this page to someone via email

Bancroft OPP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for weapons-related charges.

Maurice Martin, 37, of Bancroft, is wanted for assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose along with other charges, OPP said Friday morning.

Const. Joel Devenish told Global News Peterborough that the charges stem from an incident that occurred in late July. No other details were provided.

Martin was arrested in August 2021 following an incident in Bancroft in which three people were injured. He was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of assault with a weapon, assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with probation.

Story continues below advertisement

In June, he was sentenced to an additional 46 days in jail on aggravated assault and assault with weapon charges after spending nearly 300 days in pre-sentence custody.

Martin is described as five feet 10 inches, 170 pounds, and with a slim build and shaven head.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.