Crime

Bancroft OPP seek man wanted for weapons-related charges

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 11:55 am
Bancroft OPP are looking for Maurice Martin who is wanted for weapons-related charges. View image in full screen
Bancroft OPP are looking for Maurice Martin who is wanted for weapons-related charges. OPP

Bancroft OPP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for weapons-related charges.

Maurice Martin, 37, of Bancroft, is wanted for assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose along with other charges, OPP said Friday morning.

Const. Joel Devenish told Global News Peterborough that the charges stem from an incident that occurred in late July. No other details were provided.

Read more: Bancroft, Ont. man charged with multiple counts of attempted murder: OPP

Martin was arrested in August 2021 following an incident in Bancroft in which three people were injured. He was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of assault with a weapon, assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with probation.

In June, he was sentenced to an additional 46 days in jail on aggravated assault and assault with weapon charges after spending nearly 300 days in pre-sentence custody.

Martin is described as five feet 10 inches, 170 pounds, and with a slim build and shaven head.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

