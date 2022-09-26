Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Western edge of Jasper wildfire allowed to spread for ecological benefits

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 1:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Jasper faces more than $10M lost revenue due to Chetamon wildfire' Jasper faces more than $10M lost revenue due to Chetamon wildfire
WATCH ABOVE: (Sept. 15): In less than two weeks, the town of Jasper lost at least $10 million in revenue because of the Chetamon wildfire. That's the estimate from the community's tourism sector, which hopes business owners can bounce back from the fire that caused big troubles for the town. Morgan Black has more – Sep 15, 2022

Parks Canada said it will allow the Chetamon wildfire in Jasper National Park to spread along the western perimeter for the ecological benefits.

In an update Monday, Parks Canada said fire management personnel spent time on the ground and in the air this weekend, assessing the western flank of the wildfire north of the Jasper townsite.

Because of the ecological benefits of wildfires, Parks Canada officials said it will allow the wildfire to spread on the western perimeter into the Chetamon Mountain Basin, Vine Creek Valley, Corral Creek Valley and Snake-Indian River Valley.

Read more: Fire crews tackling steep terrain to get upper hand on Chetamon wildfire

By allowing the fire to burn in these areas, Parks Canada said Jasper National Park will have renewed habitat for wildlife like grizzly bears, elk and wolves.

Story continues below advertisement

“Fires have many ecological benefits; they reduce fuels, release nutrients and allow for a mosaic of ecosystems that support a diversity of plants and wildlife,” Parks Canada said in a news release Monday morning.

“Natural features within these valleys, such as rocky ridges, water, and low-lying moist areas will help to contain the spread within the western flank.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Power restored to Jasper while Chetamon wildfire remains active' Power restored to Jasper while Chetamon wildfire remains active
Power restored to Jasper while Chetamon wildfire remains active – Sep 14, 2022

Allowing the fire to spread on the western flank will not put any communities or infrastructure at risk, Parks Canada said.

Chetamon wildfire ‘being held’ but activity could flare up

Hot, dry weather is likely to result in flare-ups and hot spots within the fire perimeter this week, according to Parks Canada. These conditions are also leading to increased smoke in the wildfire area.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials say this could lead to limited growth, but added the fire is still being held and there is no concern or risk to communities or infrastructure.

“Fire suppression takes time, patience, and attention to detail,” Parks Canada said. “Seeking out and extinguishing hot spots is an important piece in ensuring the fire doesn’t remain burning underground in these areas throughout the fall and winter months.”

Read more: Jasper faces more than $10M loss in revenue due to Chetamon wildfire

For the next several weeks, people can expect to see columns of smoke, flare-ups and potentially torching trees in the Chetamon wildfire perimeter.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta Wildfires tagParks Canada tagAlberta wildfire tagJasper tagJasper National Park tagChetamon wildfire tagJasper Wildfire tagJasper National Park wildfire tagEcological benefits of wildfires tagWildfire ecological benefits tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers