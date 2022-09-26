Menu

Economy

Bank of England warns of more interest rate hikes as pound hits record low

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 26, 2022 12:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian Loonie and home ownership on decline as recession fears loom' Canadian Loonie and home ownership on decline as recession fears loom
While inflation numbers eased up in the month of August, grocery prices remain at a 40 year high. Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq updates viewers on the latest financial headlines when it comes to the cost of living.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday that the BoE “will not hesitate” to raise interest rates if needed to meet its two per cent inflation target, and that it was watching financial markets “very closely” following sharp moves in asset prices.

Sterling fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar earlier on Monday in Asian trading, extending losses that had accelerated on Friday after finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng gave his first fiscal statement, promising big tax cuts.

“The Bank is monitoring developments in financial markets very closely in light of the significant repricing of financial assets,” Bailey said in a statement.

Read more: Bank of England hikes key interest rate 0.5 percentage points amid recession fears

“The MPC will not hesitate to change interest rates as necessary to return inflation to the two per cent target sustainably in the medium term, in line with its remit,” he added.

Shortly before the BoE statement, finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng said he would publish a medium-term fiscal plan on Nov. 23, and the Office for Budget Responsibility would publish updated growth and borrowing forecasts.

“I welcome the government’s commitment to sustainable economic growth, and to the role of the Office for Budget Responsibility in its assessment of prospects for the economy and public finances,” Bailey said.

Click to play video: 'How to prepare for a recession' How to prepare for a recession
How to prepare for a recession – Jul 7, 2022
© 2022 Reuters
