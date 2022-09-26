Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

4 Brampton schools placed into hold and secure amid police investigation

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 11:18 am
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Four schools in Brampton, Ont., have been placed into a hold and secure due to a police investigation in the area, officers say.

In a series of tweets Monday, Peel Regional Police said officers received a report of a man with a gun in the Brisdale Drive and Jessop Drive area.

Read more: Toronto construction site evacuated after gas leak, police say

Officers said it is unknown if the gun is real or an imitation.

“No reports of any injuries,” the tweet read. “Officers on scene investigating.”

Police said Brisdale Public School, St. Aidan Catholic school, St. Edmund Champion Catholic school and Fletchers Meadow Public school have each been placed under a hold and secure as a precaution.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Click to play video: '13-year-old girl triggers Regina high school lockdown' 13-year-old girl triggers Regina high school lockdown
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagBrampton tagBrampton Crime tagPRP taghold and secure tagweapons dangerous tagBrisdale Drive tagjessop drive tagschools hold and secure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers