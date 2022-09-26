4 Brampton schools placed into hold and secure amid police investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Four schools in Brampton, Ont., have been placed into a hold and secure due to a police investigation in the area, officers say.

In a series of tweets Monday, Peel Regional Police said officers received a report of a man with a gun in the Brisdale Drive and Jessop Drive area.

Officers said it is unknown if the gun is real or an imitation.

“No reports of any injuries,” the tweet read. “Officers on scene investigating.”

Police said Brisdale Public School, St. Aidan Catholic school, St. Edmund Champion Catholic school and Fletchers Meadow Public school have each been placed under a hold and secure as a precaution.

