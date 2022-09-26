Menu

Canada

Toronto construction site evacuated after gas leak, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 10:45 am
A Toronto Police shoulder patch is shown in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Police say a 28-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in the deaths of two people found in an apartment building in the city on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police shoulder patch is shown in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Police say a 28-year-old man from Toronto has been charged in the deaths of two people found in an apartment building in the city on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

A construction site in Toronto has been evacuated after a gas leak, police say.

In a tweet Monday at around 10:30 a.m., Toronto police said a construction company hit a gas line while working in the Quebec Avenue and Glenlake Avenue area.

Police said gas could be smelt, and that the immediate area had been evacuated.

“Toronto Fire has been notified,” the tweet read.

