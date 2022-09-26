Toronto construction site evacuated after gas leak, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A construction site in Toronto has been evacuated after a gas leak, police say.

In a tweet Monday at around 10:30 a.m., Toronto police said a construction company hit a gas line while working in the Quebec Avenue and Glenlake Avenue area.

Police said gas could be smelt, and that the immediate area had been evacuated.

“Toronto Fire has been notified,” the tweet read.

