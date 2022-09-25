Menu

Crime

Alleged impaired driver runs over occupied tent at Kelowna homeless encampment

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted September 25, 2022 3:38 pm
Sept 25, 2022 Truck runs through encampment View image in full screen
Skid marks along the Rail Trail show the tent was dragged approximately 100 feet. Jayden Wasney / Global News

A man suffered serious injuries after a truck ran over an occupied tent at Kelowna’s Rail Trail homeless encampment overnight.

According to police, the driver of the truck may have been intoxicated and was arrested on the scene.

“The investigation is still ongoing, but it appears that alcohol was a factor,” said Inspector Beth McAndie, Kelowna RCMP Investigative Service Officer in a release.

Just after midnight, it appears a black Dodge Ram with an Alberta plate drove through a fence and proceeded through the encampment before running over the tent.

Skid marks along the trail show the tent was dragged approximately 100 feet underneath the truck. Police say one man was in the tent at the time.

According to the City of Kelowna, the homeless population has tripled in the past year

Those on scene aided the victim who suffered “significant injuries,” until the Kelowna Fire Department and Emergency Health Services could transport him to the hospital.

In the press release from RCMP, there is no mention if the driver remains in custody or will face any charges.

“The area near the accident was populated by several individuals living in temporary shelters and tents. We are grateful that no one else was injured,” said West Kelowna RCMP Corporal Judith Bertrand.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Alleged impaired driver facing charges following Kelowna crash – Feb 17, 2020
