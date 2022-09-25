Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Orange Shirt Day in Manitoba: Where to buy a shirt and who to support

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 25, 2022 2:37 pm
If people are looking to purchase an Orange Shirt there are many places to do so but not all of them support the cause. . View image in full screen
If people are looking to purchase an Orange Shirt there are many places to do so but not all of them support the cause. .

Friday is Orange Shirt Day, also known as National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

“September and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a moment for the country to pause, reflect, and remember the children who never came home from residential school and those still with us today,” said Stephanie Scott, executive director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

Read more: Manitoba supporting Orange Shirt Day initiatives

The whole week leading up to the day is known as National Truth and Reconciliation Week.

People can mark the day and week by wearing Orange Shirts and attending Indigenous events and ceremonies across the city.

The Manitoba Museum is offering free admission to the museum galleries, planetarium and science gallery from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 in recognition of Orange Shirt Day.

Story continues below advertisement

If people are looking to purchase an Orange Shirt, there are many places to do so but not all of them support the cause.

“I always tell people to do your due diligence and research the companies or the stores you’re going to buy from,” said Michelle Cameron, owner of Indigenous National Apparel Company (INAC).

Trending Stories

Read more: The Mint and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation reveal new Indigenous keepsake

“I always encourage people to purchase from an Indigenous company, an Indigenous store — support an Indigenous business when you’re purchasing an Orange Shirt.”

INAC has some big partners on board this year, including Canadian Tire, Sport Chek, Marks Work Warehouse, Manitoba Hydro, WRHA, and more.

“Our shirts are in all of their 366 stores,” Cameron said. “There are some really big partners that come on board — they sought out an Indigenous company, which is really important.”

The Orange Shirts being sold at these various locations come with the “Every Child Matters” message.

Big things are in the works for INAC as it plans to open its second location in Saskatoon in late fall as well as a partnership that could take the company across Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been doing this campaign for a few years and I’ve really seen the growth over the last few years,” Cameron said.

Click to play video: 'Being mindful on where you buy orange shirts' Being mindful on where you buy orange shirts
Being mindful on where you buy orange shirts – Sep 7, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagwinnipeg tagReconciliation tagOrange Shirt Day tagtruth and reconciliation day tagINAC tagNational Truth and Reconciliation Week tagwhere to get an orange shirt tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers