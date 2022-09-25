Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba supporting Orange Shirt Day initiatives

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 25, 2022 1:55 pm
Ahead of Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, on Friday the province is supporting community programs across Manitoba. View image in full screen
Ahead of Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, on Friday the province is supporting community programs across Manitoba. JGW

Ahead of Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, Manitoba’s government is supporting community programs across the province, Premier Heather Stefanson and Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere announced on Sunday.

“Sept. 30 is an important day for reflection, learning, listening, healing and reaffirming our collective commitment to work with Indigenous leaders, Knowledge Keepers, elders, survivors, and all Manitobans to advance truth and reconciliation and move forward together to build a brighter future for all,” said Stefanson.

Read more: The Mint and the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation reveal new Indigenous keepsake

 

Manitoba is providing more than $370,000 to support community events and programming including traditional ceremonies, cultural and artistic performances and healing support across the province leading up to the day.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of the initiatives receiving support include:

  • Two-Spirited People of Manitoba’s sixth annual Two-Spirited Powwow;
  • Brandon Urban Aboriginal People’s Council Truth and Reconciliation Week events at the Riverbank Discovery Centre;
  • Wa Say Healing Centre Orange Shirt Day Powwow and Survivors Walk;
  • Anish Corporation’s Memorial Round Dance to Honour Our Survivors;
  • West Region Treaty 2 & 4 Health Services’ commemoration event;
    Cree Nation Tribal Health Centre’s Every Child Project/Journey to Healing event;
  • Manitoba Museum’s three-day, free admission Orange Shirt Day event;
    National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation’s five-day educational program;
  • Manitoba Moon Voices: Reconciliation Night music event;
  • Manitoba Moon Voices: The Healing Video Project;
  • Sagkeeng First Nation Health Centre’s traditional feast and fanning ceremony;
  • Assiniboia Residential School Legacy Group commemorative monument and gathering event;
  • The Pas Family Resource Centre round dance and barbecue;
  • Manitoba Inuit Association Inuit self-care kits; and
  • St. Adolphe Friendship Trail Walk.
Trending Stories

“As part of our commitment to the truth and reconciliation process, our government passed legislation in 2017 to recognize Sept. 30 as Orange Shirt Day,” said Lagimodiere.

“To encourage reflection and discussions about the trauma of residential schools on First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.

“I am honoured to announce today that we are continuing to take purposeful action on our path to reconciliation by supporting a variety of initiatives that will support healing, learning and relationship-building.”

As part of the provincial government’s observance of the day, non-essential government offices will be closed and flags at all provincial government buildings will be lowered to half-mast.

Story continues below advertisement

The Legislative Building and the Memorial Park fountain will be lit orange. As well, all Manitoba schools will be closed.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba government hasn’t fulfilled reconciliation commitments: auditor' Manitoba government hasn’t fulfilled reconciliation commitments: auditor
Manitoba government hasn’t fulfilled reconciliation commitments: auditor – Apr 21, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipeg tagReconciliation tagTruth and Reconciliation tagNational Day for Truth and Reconciliation tagOrange Shirt Day tagSeptember 30 tagManitoba Government Supporting Truth and Reconciliation Initiatives tagManitobs tagorange shirt day manitoba tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers