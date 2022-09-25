Manitoba supporting Orange Shirt Day initiatives

Send this page to someone via email

Ahead of Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, Manitoba’s government is supporting community programs across the province, Premier Heather Stefanson and Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere announced on Sunday.

“Sept. 30 is an important day for reflection, learning, listening, healing and reaffirming our collective commitment to work with Indigenous leaders, Knowledge Keepers, elders, survivors, and all Manitobans to advance truth and reconciliation and move forward together to build a brighter future for all,” said Stefanson.

Manitoba is providing more than $370,000 to support community events and programming including traditional ceremonies, cultural and artistic performances and healing support across the province leading up to the day.

Some of the initiatives receiving support include:

Two-Spirited People of Manitoba’s sixth annual Two-Spirited Powwow;

Brandon Urban Aboriginal People’s Council Truth and Reconciliation Week events at the Riverbank Discovery Centre;

Wa Say Healing Centre Orange Shirt Day Powwow and Survivors Walk;

Anish Corporation’s Memorial Round Dance to Honour Our Survivors;

West Region Treaty 2 & 4 Health Services’ commemoration event;

Cree Nation Tribal Health Centre’s Every Child Project/Journey to Healing event;

National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation’s five-day educational program;

Manitoba Moon Voices: The Healing Video Project;

Sagkeeng First Nation Health Centre’s traditional feast and fanning ceremony;

Assiniboia Residential School Legacy Group commemorative monument and gathering event;

The Pas Family Resource Centre round dance and barbecue;

Manitoba Inuit Association Inuit self-care kits; and

St. Adolphe Friendship Trail Walk.

“As part of our commitment to the truth and reconciliation process, our government passed legislation in 2017 to recognize Sept. 30 as Orange Shirt Day,” said Lagimodiere.

“To encourage reflection and discussions about the trauma of residential schools on First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.

“I am honoured to announce today that we are continuing to take purposeful action on our path to reconciliation by supporting a variety of initiatives that will support healing, learning and relationship-building.”

As part of the provincial government’s observance of the day, non-essential government offices will be closed and flags at all provincial government buildings will be lowered to half-mast.

The Legislative Building and the Memorial Park fountain will be lit orange. As well, all Manitoba schools will be closed.

