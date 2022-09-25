Missing 4-year-old found safe in Pictou County after spending night outdoors

Send this page to someone via email

A four-year-old boy who went missing in rural Pictou County, N.S., on Saturday evening has been found safe by searchers after spending the night outdoors.

The child was found in a field about two kilometres from his home at 9 a.m. Sunday, said RCMP. He was treated and assessed at the scene for signs of exposure and appears to be well.

“Thanks to ground search and rescue and Pictou Co. fire service volunteers for their work. And thanks to residents for checking properties,” said RCMP in an update.

RCMP said the boy was last seen at around 5 p.m. Saturday in the area of East River East Side Road in Springville, N.S.

Story continues below advertisement

The boy had been playing outside when he wandered off and was wearing a hoodie and rain boots at the time.

Police said they used multiple RCMP Police Dog Service teams, and had local search and rescue assisting.

Initially, there were issues releasing photos of the missing child because of cell issues. The province had just been battered by post-tropical storm Fiona, and there was widespread power outages and damage.

At 9:15 p.m. Saturday, a Vulnerable Person Alert was issued to those in the area.

And on Sunday morning, new search and rescue crews were on the ground as well as a Department of Natural Resources helicopter. A Cormorant would have been dispatched later.