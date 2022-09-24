Nova Scotia to hold briefing as Fiona storm assessment begins

Send this page to someone via email

Officials in Nova Scotia are set to hold a briefing Saturday afternoon, as post-tropical storm Fiona continues its destructive journey through eastern Canada.

The briefing will include John Lohr, the minister responsible for the provincial Emergency Management Office, along with other provincial and municipal representatives and service providers, including Nova Scotia Power and the Canadian Red Cross.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m. AT and will be live streamed here.

Fiona, a fierce, record-setting storm, toppled a number of trees across the region, with some falling into power lines, cars and houses. There have been multiple reports of blocked and washed out roads as crews begin assessing damage in areas where the storm has already passed.

In a release early Saturday afternoon, the province said Fiona, which made landfall shortly after 3 a.m., is expected to have “continued impacts across Nova Scotia.”

“Assessments are underway, but the effects appear to be greatest in Cape Breton,” the release said.

Storm Fiona: Nova Scotia resident comes across vehicle on collapsed road in Cape Breton

“Wind gusts ranging from 100 to 140 km/h have been reported, with coastal gusts up to 160 km/h. Rainfall has exceeded 100 mm in some locations, and nearly 150 mm has fallen in the Truro area.”

In a statement shortly after noon, the Nova Scotia Department of Public Works told Global News that a number of toppled trees have impacted access to some roads, and crews are working to clear trees where it is safe to do so.

It said Colchester County was the “most impacted area of mainland Nova Scotia,” with numerous road closures, including Trunk 2 in Brookfield and Trunk 4 in Bible Hill.

There was also coastal flooding along the Northumberland Strait, and a couple of lanes of the Cobequid Pass were closed down.

“The storm is still passing over Cape Breton and an assessment of roads and infrastructure is still ongoing,” the statement said.

More to come.