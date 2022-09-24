Politicians urge Canadians to stay safe as Fiona sweeps across provinces

Send this page to someone via email

As post-tropical storm Fiona sweeps across Atlantic Canada and Quebec, provincial and federal politicians are sending their thoughts to those who are affected — and asking the public to stay home.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Friday evening that the government is monitoring the situation.

“If you live in the region, I urge you to listen to local authorities,” wrote Trudeau, adding that Public Safety Minister Bill Blair is working with the provinces.

“We’re ready to provide support if needed. Please stay safe,” said Trudeau.

Due to the ongoing impact of the post-tropical storm, Trudeau’s Friday evening trip to Japan was delayed until Sunday. He is expected to attend former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral on Tuesday.

Blair tweeted on Saturday that Fiona is continuing to make its way through Atlantic Canada, with strong winds and heavy rain being felt across the region.

“As we wait for it to pass through, stay inside, follow the advice from your local authorities, and stay safe,” he said.

Local states of emergency have been declared in a number of areas, including Cape Breton Regional Municipality and Victoria County on Saturday morning.

Tim Houston, Nova Scotia premier, published a tweet that asks Nova Scotians to stay close to home if it is safe as the storm makes its way through areas of Cape Breton.

“Please check in on your family, friends and neighbours,” wrote Houston. “Together, we’ll weather the storm. Stay safe everyone.”

In Quebec, Francois Legault, the province’s premier and leader of Coalition Avenir Quebec, said he has suspended his election campaign “until further notice” so the provincial government could focus on dealing with Fiona.

“We’re thinking of the people from Côte-Nord, Gaspésie and the Magdalen Islands. Hurricane Fiona appears to be heading directly towards the Islands,” Legault said. “We’re hoping for the best, but the whole government is staying ready.

“You’re made strong, Madelinots. Know that all of Quebec is with you.”

1/2 On pense aux gens de la Côte-Nord, de la Gaspésie et des Îles-de-la-Madeleine.

L’ouragan Fiona semble se diriger droit sur les Îles. On espère le mieux, mais tout le gouvernement se tient prêt.

With power outages caused by post-tropical storm Fiona affecting many Atlantic Canadians, François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said telecom services are vital.

“I expect all providers to ensure their services are working to the fullest extent possible in these circumstances and to assist each other if services go down,” said Champagne.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the government continues to monitor the situation and remains in close communication with its emergency response partners.

“Please stay safe and avoid going outdoors when not necessary,” he said.

Former Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole also tweeted his concern for Canadians in Atlantic Canada on Saturday morning.

“Thinking of Atlantic Canada today as they begin to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Fiona,” said O’Toole. “Images out of Port Aux Basques are heartbreaking.”

