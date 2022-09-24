Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Politicians urge Canadians to stay safe as Fiona sweeps across provinces

By Heidi Lee Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 12:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Hurricane Fiona moves into Canadian waters' Hurricane Fiona moves into Canadian waters
After reaching major hurricane status, Hurricane Fiona is threatening to make history along Canada’s East Coast. Digital journalist Alicia Draus joins Global News Calgary with the latest from Halifax.

As post-tropical storm Fiona sweeps across Atlantic Canada and Quebec, provincial and federal politicians are sending their thoughts to those who are affected — and asking the public to stay home.

Fiona made landfall in Nova Scotia’s eastern Guysborough County early Saturday morning, according to the Canadian Hurricane Centre. The post-tropical storm will continue to move northeastward throughout the day and is expected to reach Quebec on Sunday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted on Friday evening that the government is monitoring the situation.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Trudeau vows aid to Atlantic Canada as Hurricane Fiona nears: ‘Going to be a bad one’

“If you live in the region, I urge you to listen to local authorities,” wrote Trudeau, adding that Public Safety Minister Bill Blair is working with the provinces.

“We’re ready to provide support if needed. Please stay safe,” said Trudeau.

Due to the ongoing impact of the post-tropical storm, Trudeau’s Friday evening trip to Japan was delayed until Sunday. He is expected to attend former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral on Tuesday.

Blair tweeted on Saturday that Fiona is continuing to make its way through Atlantic Canada, with strong winds and heavy rain being felt across the region.

Story continues below advertisement

“As we wait for it to pass through, stay inside, follow the advice from your local authorities, and stay safe,” he said.

Local states of emergency have been declared in a number of areas, including Cape Breton Regional Municipality and Victoria County on Saturday morning.

Tim Houston, Nova Scotia premier, published a tweet that asks Nova Scotians to stay close to home if it is safe as the storm makes its way through areas of Cape Breton.

“Please check in on your family, friends and neighbours,” wrote Houston. “Together, we’ll weather the storm. Stay safe everyone.”

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

In Quebec, Francois Legault, the province’s premier and leader of Coalition Avenir Quebec, said he has suspended his election campaign “until further notice” so the provincial government could focus on dealing with Fiona.

“We’re thinking of the people from Côte-Nord, Gaspésie and the Magdalen Islands. Hurricane Fiona appears to be heading directly towards the Islands,” Legault said. “We’re hoping for the best, but the whole government is staying ready.

“You’re made strong, Madelinots. Know that all of Quebec is with you.”

Click to play video: 'Hurricane Fiona: Looking at storm’s forecast in Atlantic Canada' Hurricane Fiona: Looking at storm’s forecast in Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona: Looking at storm’s forecast in Atlantic Canada

With power outages caused by post-tropical storm Fiona affecting many Atlantic Canadians, François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said telecom services are vital.

Story continues below advertisement

“I expect all providers to ensure their services are working to the fullest extent possible in these circumstances and to assist each other if services go down,” said Champagne.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said the government continues to monitor the situation and remains in close communication with its emergency response partners.

“Please stay safe and avoid going outdoors when not necessary,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Former Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole also tweeted his concern for Canadians in Atlantic Canada on Saturday morning.

“Thinking of Atlantic Canada today as they begin to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Fiona,” said O’Toole. “Images out of Port Aux Basques are heartbreaking.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin Trudeau tagNova Scotia tagQuebec tagCanada tagAtlantic Canada tagTim Houston taghurricane fiona tagHurricane Fiona Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers