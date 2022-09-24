Woman found dead inside Vaughan house after fire, homicide detectives investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead inside a Vaughan house on Friday evening, police say.

York Regional Police said emergency services were called to a fire in the area of Parktree Drive and Lucena Crescent at around 7:45 p.m. on Friday evening.

Officers arrived to find an “unresponsive female victim” inside the home. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said there was no threat to public safety and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.