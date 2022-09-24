Menu

Comments

Crime

Woman found dead inside Vaughan house after fire, homicide detectives investigating

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 10:11 am
Emergency services responded to a fire in the area of Parktree Drive and Lucena Crescent on Friday evening. View image in full screen
Emergency services responded to a fire in the area of Parktree Drive and Lucena Crescent on Friday evening. Phil Fraboni/Global News

A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead inside a Vaughan house on Friday evening, police say.

York Regional Police said emergency services were called to a fire in the area of Parktree Drive and Lucena Crescent at around 7:45 p.m. on Friday evening.

Read more: Man with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Vaughan on Saturday morning

Officers arrived to find an “unresponsive female victim” inside the home. She was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said there was no threat to public safety and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

