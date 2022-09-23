Man faces first-degree murder charge after Aug. 18 shooting in Toronto

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said on Aug. 18, at 1:05 p.m., officers received a medical call at 2265 Jane St.
Officers found a woman with gunshot wounds in an underground garage.
Officers said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was identified as 23-year-old Daniella Mallia from Toronto.
On Friday, police said 33-year-old Dylon Dowman from Toronto was arrested.
He has been charged with first-degree murder.
Officers said he appeared in court virtually on Friday.
