Man faces first-degree murder charge after Aug. 18 shooting in Toronto

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Aug. 18, at 1:05 p.m., officers received a medical call at 2265 Jane St.

Officers found a woman with gunshot wounds in an underground garage.

Officers said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Daniella Mallia from Toronto.

On Friday, police said 33-year-old Dylon Dowman from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Officers said he appeared in court virtually on Friday.