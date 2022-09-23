Menu

Crime

Man faces first-degree murder charge after Aug. 18 shooting in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 2:34 pm
A Toronto Police logo is shown in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy in a shooting in east Toronto on Wednesday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police logo is shown in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy in a shooting in east Toronto on Wednesday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Aug. 18, at 1:05 p.m., officers received a medical call at 2265 Jane St.

Officers found a woman with gunshot wounds in an underground garage.

Read more: Woman, 23, found dead in underground garage in Toronto

Officers said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Daniella Mallia from Toronto.

On Friday, police said 33-year-old Dylon Dowman from Toronto was arrested.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Officers said he appeared in court virtually on Friday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagHomicide tagToronto crime tagHomicide Investigation tagJane Street tagToronto Homicide Investigation tag

