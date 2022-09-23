1 sent to hospital following rear-end collision on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough

One person was sent to hospital following a collision on Highway 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township on Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the off-ramp at Tapley 1/4 Line around 7:30 a.m. following reports of a rear-end collision involving an SUV and a large commercial truck.
Police said paramedics treated a woman in her 40s at the scene before taking her to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.
The driver of the truck was not hurt.
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the collision.
More to come.
