1 sent to hospital following rear-end collision on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough

One person was sent to hospital following a collision on Highway 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the off-ramp at Tapley 1/4 Line around 7:30 a.m. following reports of a rear-end collision involving an SUV and a large commercial truck.

Police said paramedics treated a woman in her 40s at the scene before taking her to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

A collision involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle has closed 1 lane of #HWY115 southbound at Tapley 1/4 Line. #PtboOPP and emergency services are on scene. Drive with caution. @PtboCounty ^ja pic.twitter.com/TXk38UofZU — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) September 23, 2022

One southbound lane of the highway

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the collision.

More to come.