Traffic

1 sent to hospital following rear-end collision on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 9:40 am
A woman was taken to hospital following a rear-end collision on Hwy. 115 on Friday morning.

One person was sent to hospital following a collision on Highway 115 in Cavan-Monaghan Township on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the southbound lanes of the off-ramp at Tapley 1/4 Line around 7:30 a.m. following reports of a rear-end collision involving an SUV and a large commercial truck.

Read more: 3 sent to hospital after pickup truck crashes on Hwy. 115: Peterborough County OPP

Police said paramedics treated a woman in her 40s at the scene before taking her to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for further treatment.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

One southbound lane of the highway

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the collision.

More to come.

