3 sent to hospital after pickup truck crashes on Hwy. 115: Peterborough County OPP

Three people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 115 south of the city on Friday.
In a tweet issued at 12:15 p.m., Peterborough County OPP said emergency crews are at the scene of a serious collision in the northbound lanes just south of Tapley 1/4 Line in Cavan-Monaghan Township.
Emergency crews located a pickup truck which had crashed.
Const. Joe Ayotte told Global News the three individuals in the vehicle suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.
The section of highway was closed with detours in place. OPP said the highway reopened around 2:35 p.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
