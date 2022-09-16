Menu

Traffic

3 sent to hospital after pickup truck crashes on Hwy. 115: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 16, 2022 12:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Pickup truck crash on Hwy. 115 sends 3 to hospital: Peterborough County OPP' Pickup truck crash on Hwy. 115 sends 3 to hospital: Peterborough County OPP
Several people were taken to hospital following a crash on Hwy. 115 south of Peterborough on Friday, Sept. 16.

Three people were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 115 south of the city on Friday.

In a tweet issued at 12:15 p.m., Peterborough County OPP said emergency crews are at the scene of a serious collision in the northbound lanes just south of Tapley 1/4 Line in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Read more: Peterborough man dies following Hwy. 115 multi-vehicle collision: OPP

Emergency crews located a pickup truck which had crashed.

Const. Joe Ayotte told Global News the three individuals in the vehicle suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The section of highway was closed with detours in place. OPP said the highway reopened around 2:35 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

