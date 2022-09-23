Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday morning, police say.
Peel Regional Police said the collision happened in the area of Eglinton and Metcalfe avenues, which is near Erin Mills Parkway.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at 6:14 a.m.
Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
Roads have since been closed in the area.
