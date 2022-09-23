Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 7:20 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Friday morning, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the collision happened in the area of Eglinton and Metcalfe avenues, which is near Erin Mills Parkway.

Read more: 1 injured after house fire in Toronto, officials say

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 6:14 a.m.

Trending Stories

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Roads have since been closed in the area.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagFatal Collision tagMississauga tagpeel police tagPedestrian Struck tagMississauga collision tagPedestrian Struck Mississauga tagEglinton collision tagEglinton and Metcalfe tagEglinton Avenue collision tagFatal Mississauga collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers