Barrie, Ont. restaurant severely damaged by early-morning fire

Barrie Fire and Emergency Services are still looking into the cause of the early-morning fire that broke out in Tandoori Kingdom but say the damage is extensive.

Deputy Fire Chief Carrie Clark said the fire crews were called out to the scene of the east end restaurant around 5:15 a.m. on Thursday after a neighbour noticed smoke.

When crews arrived, Clark said the fire had started burning through the roof.

“The crews set up an aggressive attack and extinguished the fire and did a thorough overhaul of the building to ensure there were no hotspots of the single-story restaurant,” Clark said.

“The fire investigators have been on the scene since just before 9 a.m. and are currently investigating the origin and cause of the fire. At this time, it does not appear suspicious.”

Clark said there was no one inside the restaurant when firefighters responded, and no injuries were reported.

The estimated cost of the damage is unknown at this time, but Clark said the fire had spread throughout the building.

“There’s a lot of fire damage throughout the structure internally, and sections of the roof have been burned through. So that never bodes well.”