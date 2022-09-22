Menu

Crime

Transport truck driver faces impaired driving charges after traffic stop near Barrie

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 2:14 pm
Lights on a police car are shown in a Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke. View image in full screen
Lights on a police car are shown in a Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke. MR

A possible disaster was averted on Wednesday when Huronia West OPP officers pulled over a transport truck northwest of Barrie and say they found the driver to be impaired.

On Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m., police officers on general patrol on George Johnston Road in Springwater Township stopped a fully loaded transport truck and trailer.

While talking to the driver, police say they noticed signs of impairment and started an impaired driving investigation.

Read more: Southern Georgian Bay OPP warn drivers after 3 charged for failing to stop for school buses

A 37-year-old Brampton man was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol content above 80.

The driver was given a 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days.

The man is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on Oct. 25.

