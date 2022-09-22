Transport truck driver faces impaired driving charges after traffic stop near Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A possible disaster was averted on Wednesday when Huronia West OPP officers pulled over a transport truck northwest of Barrie and say they found the driver to be impaired.

On Wednesday at around 9:30 p.m., police officers on general patrol on George Johnston Road in Springwater Township stopped a fully loaded transport truck and trailer.

While talking to the driver, police say they noticed signs of impairment and started an impaired driving investigation.

A 37-year-old Brampton man was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol content above 80.

The driver was given a 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on Oct. 25.