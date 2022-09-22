SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec party leaders to debate one more time ahead of Oct. 3 election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2022 10:25 am
Click to play video: 'Can Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade hold on to her seat?' Can Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade hold on to her seat?
Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade is at risk of losing her seat as a couple of other candidates are in a dead heat to win the riding of Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne. A lot is on the line for the party leader as she tries to hold her seat in a liberal stronghold that has become a crowded field of candidates. Global's Tim Sargeant reports.

Quebec party leaders will face off one final time ahead of the Oct. 3 election during a French-language televised debate Thursday night.

The incumbent Coalition Avenir Québec led by François Legault continues to enjoy a solid lead in the polls, and the other four main parties are in a fight for second place with just 11 days left before election day.

The debate, hosted by Radio-Canada, offers one more chance for the Liberal, Québec solidaire, Conservative and Parti Québécois leaders to make their pitch to Quebecers.

Read more: Final debate could be last chance to coalesce opposition to CAQ

None of the five party leaders have scheduled events today ahead of the debate, which will be divided into five sections: environment; the cost of living and the economy; health; education and services to citizens; and French language, immigration and identity.

All five party leaders are also scheduled to appear live on Tout le monde en parle, on Sunday night, a popular prime time talk show.

Some good news came late Wednesday for Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade when a Quebec Superior Court justice ruled that her party’s candidate in Matane-Matapédia, who had initially been disqualified, can run, meaning the Liberals will have candidates in all 125 ridings.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
