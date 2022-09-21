SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election: Leaders preparing for second and final debate of campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2022 9:18 am
Click to play video: 'Are Legault and other party leaders turning blind eye to Indigenous issues?' Are Legault and other party leaders turning blind eye to Indigenous issues?
Indigenous groups are demanding party leaders pay more attention to their demands during this election campaign. This comes following the incumbent premier's apology for statements he made during last week's debate. François Legault promises to do more to address Indigenous issues, but many feel it's not enough. Global's Tim Sargeant reports.

Quebec’s party leaders will be spending much of the day preparing for the second and final debate of the election campaign, as polls show the governing Coalition Avenir Québec firmly in the lead.

The CAQ’s four main opponents — the Liberals, Québec solidaire, the Conservatives and the Parti Québécois — are in a virtual tie for second place, according to the latest Leger poll, which put the CAQ at 38 per cent.

That poll put the PQ at 13 per cent support and the three other major parties at 16 per cent as the Oct. 3 election draws near.

Trending Stories

Read more: New poll has four opposition parties almost equal, CAQ way ahead

Meanwhile, CAQ Leader and incumbent premier François Legault is looking to avoid saying things at Thursday night’s debate on Radio-Canada for which he would have to apologize.

Story continues below advertisement

Legault said he was sorry on Tuesday for comments he made at last week’s debate, during which he repeatedly said that racism against Indigenous people at a Quebec hospital was “settled.” He has also had to walk back comments made earlier in the campaign when he linked immigration to violence.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is to hold a news conference this morning on Montreal’s south shore.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec politics tagParti Quebecois tagCoalition Avenir Quebec tagQuebec Liberal Party tagQuebec election tagQuebec Solidaire tagQuebec Election Campaign tagConservative party of Quebec tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers