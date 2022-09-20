SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Quebec election: CAQ leader to visit riding where his candidate was threatened

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2022 9:11 am
Click to play video: 'Has Quebec’s election campaign turned into a two-party race?' Has Quebec’s election campaign turned into a two-party race?
All five leaders are back on the campaign trail making new pitches and promises to try and secure votes. On Day 23 of the Quebec election campaign, one leader is trying to separate his party from the others, painting this as a two-party race to the top. Global's Tim Sargeant reports.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is visiting a riding in Quebec’s Eastern Townships where his candidate was allegedly threatened.

The incumbent premier is starting the day in the Orford riding, where CAQ candidate Gilles Bélanger recently moved his children and partner out of the family home.

Earlier this month, Bélanger said that a car followed him home and that the next day at 5 a.m. he spotted a man on his wooded property who fled as soon as the candidate opened the front door.

Read more: Quebec Liberal leader faces questions about her political future on campaign trail

Later that afternoon as he drove in a campaign car with an image of his face on it, Bélanger said he noticed a vehicle stopped at a traffic light next to him. He says the driver pointed at him, mimicking a revolver.

Legault is also scheduled to visit the Richmond and Mégantic ridings today, both of which are solidly in the CAQ camp, according to polls.

Meanwhile, both Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade and Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois are campaigning in Montreal on Tuesday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
