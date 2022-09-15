Quebec election: Five party leaders go ‘head to head’ in first election debate

Send this page to someone via email

The first leaders debate of Quebec’s election campaign is beginning in Montreal, with four of the five participants taking the debate stage as party leader for the first time.

Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader François Legault, the premier and only participant who has debated before as a provincial party leader, has a sizable lead in the polls over his four main opponents.

View image in full screen Conservative Leader Eric Duhaime, Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade, Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Parti-Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, CAQ Leader Francois Legault and moderator Pierre Brunei, left to right, stand on the set prior to the leaders debate in Montreal, on Thursday, September 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL/Martin Chevalier.

The debate is divided into three sections: the environment, quality of life and the economy; health, family and education; and immigration, language and identity.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Quebec election: Conservative leader provides explanation over unpaid bills

The other leaders onstage are Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade, Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime.

The debate comes as a Leger poll for Quebecor media published earlier today shows a slight drop in support for the CAQ, down four points to 38 per cent. They are followed by the Liberals at 18 per cent, Québec solidaire at 17 and the Conservatives at 15 per cent. The PQ trails the pack at 11 per cent.

The online survey of 3,100 Quebecers aged 18 and older between Sept. 6 and 12, cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.

READ MORE: Quebec election: politicians facing repeated intimidation on campaign trail

A second French debate, on Radio-Canada, will take place on Sept. 22. Unlike in 2018, there will be no English-language debate this election campaign.

Advertisement