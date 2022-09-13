SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

CAQ leader heads to Montreal riding held for decades by Liberals but now up for grabs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2022 9:19 am
Click to play video: 'Parties attack front-runner on Day 16 of Quebec election campaign' Parties attack front-runner on Day 16 of Quebec election campaign
Verbal attacks are on the rise as party leaders take aim at the front-runner François Legault. The Quebec Liberal Party unveiled its green plan but at the same time attacked Legault for his lack of leadership on climate change and immigration. Similar words came from the leader of Québec Solidaire. As Global's Tim Sargeant reports, Legault is trying to stand his ground and accusing the other parties of acting like amateurs.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is visiting a Montreal riding Tuesday that was held by the Liberals for decades but is now a three-way battleground.

Legault’s trip to the Verdun riding reflects the growth in support for his party in Quebec’s largest city and the serious problems the Liberal campaign is facing in many former strongholds.

Poll-aggregating website qc125.com places the CAQ and Québec solidaire in a tie in Verdun, with 27 per cent support each, and has the Liberals in third with 22 per cent.

Trending Stories

Read more: Party leaders say new Habs captain Suzuki needs to learn French

The CAQ won two seats on the Island of Montreal in the 2018 election but is now polling in the lead in seven ridings in that region.

Story continues below advertisement

Later in the day, Legault is meeting with Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, while Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade is in the Montreal-area riding of Boucherville for a news conference.

Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois is in the northwestern town of Rouyn-Noranda for a news conference on education and culture, while Conservative party Leader Éric Duhaime is spending the entire day in Montreal, starting with a news conference this morning on teaching immigrants French.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Francois Legault tagCoalition Avenir Quebec tagValerie Plante tagQuebec election tagQuebec Liberals tagDominique Anglade tagQuebec Election 2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers