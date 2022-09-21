Man found with significant burn injuries, Vernon RCMP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A police investigation is underway in the North Okanagan after a man was found during the weekend with significant injuries.

Vernon RCMP say they were called to the 2800 block of 35th Street on Sunday, around 2 p.m., after emergency health personnel responded to reports of a man with burn injuries.

Police say the 41-year-old Vernon resident suffered severe burns to a large portion of his body and was transported to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

“The cause of the man’s burns and the circumstances leading to his injuries have not yet been determined,” said Const. Chris Terleski, adding that police are asking for the public’s help.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed the incident, or anything suspicious, is asked to come forward and contact police. We are also asking businesses and residences in the area who have video surveillance to review it and report anything suspicious.”

If you have any information related to the investigation, and have not spoken yet to police, you are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2022-16761.

