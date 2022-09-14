Scam landscapers take Vernon residents for $16,000, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Two Vernon area residents were scammed out of more than $16,000 by an Okanagan-based landscaping company that asked for money before doing the work, according to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Vernon Mounties said both victims found the company through an advertisement on Facebook. After hiring the company, they transferred large deposits for work and materials.

The contractor hasn’t been heard from since.

“Unfortunately, both victims ended up paying thousands of dollars upfront in deposits for work that was not completed or even started,” Const. Chris Terleski, said in a press release.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP wants to remind residents of the importance of being diligent and double checking before hiring a contractor for home renovations or projects.”

RCMP said people in the market for work of this kind should be suspicious of someone asking for cash only or full payment upfront.

Police recommend you always ask for references, ask to see a business licence, get several written quotes and seek out someone you trust who has knowledge about the work and discuss it with them