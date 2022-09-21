West Shore RCMP seeking two suspects for separate indecent exposure incidents

Send this page to someone via email

West Shore RCMP in Greater Victoria are looking for two suspects they believe are responsible for a number of indecent exposure incidents in the area.

On Sept. 19, around 5 p.m., police said a woman was approached by a man who exposed his genitals to her while she was walking on a trail in Havenwood Park in Colwood.

The woman was physically unharmed in the interaction and called police after leaving the area.

Another report of an indecent exposure in the Galloping Goose area in Langford was called in to police on July 19.

“Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar, a West Shore RCMP officer.

“Police have attended the trails on numerous occasions but have not located a suspect.”

Police have described the man in the first incident in Havenwood Park as an Asian man in his 20s with a slim build and around five-foot-nine in height. He was wearing black basketball shorts, a shirt and a dark-coloured baseball hat at the time of the incident.

In the second incident, police describe the suspect as tall, with blonde straight hair, wearing a light coloured hoodie and T-shirt.

West Shore RCMP offers some tips to help stay safe while enjoying trails in the area:

Always let someone know where you are going and your expected return time

Walk or run with a friend

Carry a cellphone or whistle with you

Trust your instincts, if someone makes you feel uncomfortable, stop, pull over to the side of the trail and let them pass

If you are concerned for your safety, run in the opposite direction and make noise

Stick to the main routes, avoid shortcuts and secluded areas.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents is asked to contact police at 250-474-2264.

