Crime

Vancouver Island Major Crime Unit called in to assist in Port Alberni missing woman case

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 7:49 pm
Amber Manthorne
Amber Manthorne has not been seen since July 7 and her family and friends are worried about her. Port Alberni RCMP

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has now been called to assist the Port Alberni RCMP in a case of a missing woman.

Amber Manthorne was last seen Thursday, July 7 and was reported missing on July 8.

Her 2021 Jeep Compass, was found south of Nanaimo on July 10.

We understand that it may be concerning to hear that the VIIMCU has been called to assist, however we want to assure the community that this is not unusual, in cases where a person’s disappearance is out of character and criminality can not be immediately ruled out, Insp. Kevin O’Donnell, Officer in Charge of VIIMCU said in a release. If criminality is ruled out the Port Alberni RCMP will again become the primary investigating agency.

Missing Port Alberni woman's car found but she hasn't been seen since July 6

Earlier this week, Port Alberni RCMP said Manthorne may be in the company of a man, but that man has since been located and officers no longer believe she is with him, police added.

RCMP is working with search and rescue teams to search viable sites, such as the one where her car was found, police said.

Anyone who has information who has not already spoken with police is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020
