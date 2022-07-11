Missing Port Alberni woman’s car found but she hasn’t been seen since July 6

Send this page to someone via email

A car belonging to a missing woman has been found but Port Alberni RCMP said the owner remains missing.

Amber Manthorne was last seen Wednesday, July 6 and was reported missing on July 8.

Vancouver Island RCMP said her vehicle, a 2021 Jeep Compass, was found south of Nanaimo.

We are still looking for Amber, we are still following all the evidence, and tips that we receive from the public, Const. Richard Johns said in a release.

“Investigators have been working around the clock to find her.”

Although unconfirmed, RCMP officers believe that Manthorne may be in the company of Justin Hall, who, according to social media posts, is Manthorne’s ex-boyfriend.

“We ask that the public continue to keep an eye out for Amber and Justin, and to call the Port Alberni RCMP immediately with any information about their location,” Johns added.

Manthorne is described as approximately five feet tall with a slim build and blonde hair.

If anyone sees her, they are asked to call Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.