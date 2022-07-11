Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing Port Alberni woman’s car found but she hasn’t been seen since July 6

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 3:32 pm
Amber Manthorne
Amber Manthorne has not been seen since July 6 and her family and friends are worried about her. Port Alberni RCMP

A car belonging to a missing woman has been found but Port Alberni RCMP said the owner remains missing.

Amber Manthorne was last seen Wednesday, July 6 and was reported missing on July 8.

Vancouver Island RCMP said her vehicle, a 2021 Jeep Compass, was found south of Nanaimo.

We are still looking for Amber, we are still following all the evidence, and tips that we receive from the public, Const. Richard Johns said in a release.

“Investigators have been working around the clock to find her.”

Although unconfirmed, RCMP officers believe that Manthorne may be in the company of Justin Hall, who, according to social media posts, is Manthorne’s ex-boyfriend.

Trending Stories

“We ask that the public continue to keep an eye out for Amber and Justin, and to call the Port Alberni RCMP immediately with any information about their location,” Johns added.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

Manthorne is described as approximately five feet tall with a slim build and blonde hair.

If anyone sees her, they are asked to call Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missing Woman tagPort Alberni tagPort Alberni RCMP tagJustin Hall tagAmber Manthorne tagAmber Manthorne facebook tagAmber Manthorne Justin Hall tagAmber Manthorne missing tagAmber Manthorne update tagPort Alberni missing woman tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers