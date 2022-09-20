Menu

Comments

Crime

Police investigate after man spotted performing indecent act in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 12:26 pm
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say an investigation is underway after a resident spotted a man performing an indecent act in Waterloo over the weekend.

Police say the incident occurred Saturday on the Hillside Trail near University and Carter avenues, shortly after 7 p.m.

Read more: Indecent act in Waterloo prompts police investigation

Police describe the suspect as being around 25 years old and dressed in a black T-shirt, black pants, and black baseball cap. He was reported to be riding a silver bicycle.

Police say anyone with information about the incident can contact them at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

