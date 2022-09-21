Menu

Crime

Cops looking for suspects after RCMP vehicle stolen from Winnipeg shop

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 3:00 pm
Police are looking to identify these two men. View image in full screen
Police are looking to identify these two men. Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are looking for a pair of suspects believed to be behind the theft of an unmarked police vehicle from a Winnipeg auto shop.

The SUV, police said, was at the Weston Avenue business Tuesday morning for regular maintenance when someone took the keys and stole the vehicle. The incident took place just before 11 a.m.

Police are also looking to identify a second man who they believe is associated with the man who stole the SUV, a 2017 black Ford Explorer with Manitoba licence plate HYA 548.

The stolen vehicle
The stolen vehicle. Manitoba RCMP

Read more: Pair ram stolen vehicle into cop car, say Winnipeg police

Although police said there were no weapons in the vehicle, it is equipped with flashing lights in the front and rear. There is no evidence the suspects stole the SUV with the intent to impersonate RCMP officers.

The suspects are described as men with dark hair, with the first seen wearing grey pants, a navy blue hooded jacket, and blue and white runners. The second man was wearing a red and black plaid jacket, black sweats, red shoes, and a dark baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service’s property crimes unit at 204-986-2426.

Click to play video: 'Man arrested after fire truck stolen in Winnipeg' Man arrested after fire truck stolen in Winnipeg
Man arrested after fire truck stolen in Winnipeg – Nov 29, 2019

 

