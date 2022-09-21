West Kelowna RCMP impound speeding motorbike, issue several tickets

Send this page to someone via email

A West Kelowna, B.C., resident had his motorcycle impounded after being accused of speeding away from police on Tuesday night.

According to the RCMP, an officer patrolling the Shannon Lake and Tallus Ridge area spotted a black and blue Honda CBR 1000 with insurance plates that expired on Sept. 14.

“The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the bike rider looked back and accelerated from the posted speed limit of 50 km/h to 100-plus km/h, overtaking other vehicles in a residential area,” police said of the incident at 8:10 p.m.

The RCMP says the officer pulled over and turned off the vehicle’s emergency lights due to safety concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

After ending the chase, the officer then attended the registered owner’s address in West Kelowna and saw a Ford Escape leaving the residence.

“The officer conducted a vehicle stop and spoke with the driver, identified as the wife of the owner of the motorcycle,” said police. “The officer was able to confirm the female driver was on her way to pick up her husband.”

Police say they received information that the motorbike was parked on Stone Grove Crescent — not far from the original sighting — and the rider was seen running away.

0:35 RCMP helicopter helps nab speeder in Abbotsford RCMP helicopter helps nab speeder in Abbotsford – Feb 11, 2022

RCMP added that the officer met with the motorbike’s owner, who admitted to being the fleeing rider, and that several tickets were issued, including excessive speeding, no insurance and failing to stop for police.

The motorbike was to be impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

“Riding a motorcycle or any other motor vehicle at high speeds in a residential neighbourhood is not only dangerous to the operator, but to the public,” said Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“If caught, you will lose your vehicle and certainly be fined. It’s not worth the risk.”

1:38 Excessive speeding follow-up: how many licences lost? Excessive speeding follow-up: how many licences lost? – Nov 19, 2019