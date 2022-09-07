Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Accused West Kelowna, B.C. thief caught with car laden with ill-gotten goods

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 7, 2022 12:26 pm
RCMP vehicle with emergency lights on
FILE. An RCMP vehicle with its emergency lights on. RCMP

Police say an accused shoplifter’s car was heavy with ill-gotten goods and in the middle of picking up more when they caught up with them Tuesday night.

There were nine warrants on the prolific shoplifter Sept. 6, when police caught up with them in the parking lot of large, unnamed department store in West Kelowna, B.C.

“The police officer observed the suspect loading stolen merchandise into his vehicle and arrested him at the scene,” RCMP said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Chronic Vancouver shoplifter re-arrested for another crime' Chronic Vancouver shoplifter re-arrested for another crime
Chronic Vancouver shoplifter re-arrested for another crime – Nov 9, 2021

While investigating further, the police officer recovered excessive amounts of items stolen by the suspect within the previous two hours from three other different local businesses.

Story continues below advertisement

“This suspect was identified as a priority by our detachment as he was responsible for stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics and tools from our local merchants,” Cpl.  Judith Bertrand, for the West Kelowna RCMP, said.

Read more: Kelowna woman arrested, say police, after alleged bait-car theft

The West Kelowna RCMP requested warrants for his arrest in June and July 2022 as a result of other significant thefts.

“The West Kelowna RCMP will continue to work closely with the loss prevention officer working in these businesses to collect the best evidence and to ensure that these offenders accountable for their actions,”  Bertrand said.

RCMP will be requesting that the suspect be remanded into custody when he appears in court on Sept. 7.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagWest Kelowna tagShoplifting tagWest Kelowna RCMP tagShoplifter tagprolific offender tagCpl. Judith Bertrand tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers