Accused West Kelowna, B.C. thief caught with car laden with ill-gotten goods

Police say an accused shoplifter’s car was heavy with ill-gotten goods and in the middle of picking up more when they caught up with them Tuesday night.

There were nine warrants on the prolific shoplifter Sept. 6, when police caught up with them in the parking lot of large, unnamed department store in West Kelowna, B.C.

“The police officer observed the suspect loading stolen merchandise into his vehicle and arrested him at the scene,” RCMP said in a press release.

While investigating further, the police officer recovered excessive amounts of items stolen by the suspect within the previous two hours from three other different local businesses.

“This suspect was identified as a priority by our detachment as he was responsible for stealing thousands of dollars worth of electronics and tools from our local merchants,” Cpl. Judith Bertrand, for the West Kelowna RCMP, said.

The West Kelowna RCMP requested warrants for his arrest in June and July 2022 as a result of other significant thefts.

“The West Kelowna RCMP will continue to work closely with the loss prevention officer working in these businesses to collect the best evidence and to ensure that these offenders accountable for their actions,” Bertrand said.

RCMP will be requesting that the suspect be remanded into custody when he appears in court on Sept. 7.