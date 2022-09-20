Pedestrian struck by VPD vehicle and ‘seriously injured,’ IIO investigating

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after a Vancouver police officer struck a pedestrian with their vehicle early Tuesday morning.

The Independent Investigations Office said the collision happened around 3:20 a.m. as the officer was driving east towards Main Street in the 100 block of East Hastings Street.

Police said the man who was struck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It was not immediately clear if the officer’s vehicle had lights and sirens activated at the time of the collision.

Global News is seeking more information from Vancouver police.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate any police-related incident that results in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant video is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

