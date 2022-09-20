Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Pedestrian struck by VPD vehicle and ‘seriously injured,’ IIO investigating

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 5:01 pm
A Vancouver traffic camera view of police at Main and Hastings early Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
A Vancouver traffic camera view of police at Main and Hastings early Tuesday morning. City of Vancouver

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after a Vancouver police officer struck a pedestrian with their vehicle early Tuesday morning.

The Independent Investigations Office said the collision happened around 3:20 a.m. as the officer was driving east towards Main Street in the 100 block of East Hastings Street.

Police said the man who was struck was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: ‘We want answers,’ says family of Ojibwa man who died after beanbag gun shooting

It was not immediately clear if the officer’s vehicle had lights and sirens activated at the time of the collision.

Trending Stories

Global News is seeking more information from Vancouver police.

The IIO’s mandate is to investigate any police-related incident that results in serious injury or death, regardless of whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant video is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

Click to play video: 'Police-involved shooting at Vancouver intersection of Columbia and East Hastings, IIO says' Police-involved shooting at Vancouver intersection of Columbia and East Hastings, IIO says
Police-involved shooting at Vancouver intersection of Columbia and East Hastings, IIO says – Jul 30, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVPD tagPedestrian Struck tagIIO tagIndependent Investigation Office tagvancouver police collision tagvpd pedestrian tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers