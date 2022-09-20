Alleged impaired driver approaches OPP officer for photo, 18-year-old facing charges

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old is facing charges after an impaired driver approached an OPP officer for a picture last week.

On Friday, at approximately 10:55 p.m., OPP say an officer was approached by a driver of a motor vehicle at a Heritage Line, Bayham address.

Following the interaction, the driver was suspected of being impaired and taken into custody without incident, police say.

Jacob Dyck Klassen, 18, of Bayham, is facing multiple impaired driving charges as well as operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration 80-plus.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.