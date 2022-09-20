Menu

Comments

Crime

Alleged impaired driver approaches OPP officer for photo, 18-year-old facing charges

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 2:51 pm
opp View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. OPP

An 18-year-old is facing charges after an impaired driver approached an OPP officer for a picture last week.

On Friday, at approximately 10:55 p.m., OPP say an officer was approached by a driver of a motor vehicle at a Heritage Line, Bayham address.

Following the interaction, the driver was suspected of being impaired and taken into custody without incident, police say.

Jacob Dyck Klassen, 18, of Bayham, is facing multiple impaired driving charges as well as operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration 80-plus.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

