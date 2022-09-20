Alleged impaired driver approaches OPP officer for photo, 18-year-old facing charges

An 18-year-old is facing charges after an impaired driver approached an OPP officer for a picture last week.
Read more: Vehicle crashes into building in Norfolk County, OPP lay impaired driving charges
Read More
On Friday, at approximately 10:55 p.m., OPP say an officer was approached by a driver of a motor vehicle at a Heritage Line, Bayham address.
Trending Stories
Following the interaction, the driver was suspected of being impaired and taken into custody without incident, police say.
Jacob Dyck Klassen, 18, of Bayham, is facing multiple impaired driving charges as well as operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration 80-plus.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments