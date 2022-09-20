Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vehicle crashes into building in Norfolk County, OPP lay impaired driving charges

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 10:48 am
On Sunday, Sept. 18, at 4:21 a.m., Norfolk County OPP responded to single vehicle collision at a Norfolk Street South, Simcoe address. Officers arrived on scene and located a vehicle that had collided with a building. View image in full screen
On Sunday, Sept. 18, at 4:21 a.m., Norfolk County OPP responded to single vehicle collision at a Norfolk Street South, Simcoe address. Officers arrived on scene and located a vehicle that had collided with a building. OPP West Region / Twitter

A London, Ont., resident is facing impaired driving charges after OPP reported a vehicle had crashed into a building in Norfolk County over the weekend.

Read more: London, Ont. municipal campaign sign defaced with ‘slurs against people with disabilities’

Police responded Sunday at 4:21 a.m. after the single-vehicle collision on Norfolk Street South, in Simcoe.

Trending Stories

Officials said the driver was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Allison Ozon, 26, of London, was charged with impaired driving with a blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

Ozon is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagCrash tagCollision tagOntario Provincial Police tagImpaired Driving tagLondon Ontario tagLdnont tagNorfolk County tagBuilding tagSingle Vehicle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers