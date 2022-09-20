Vehicle crashes into building in Norfolk County, OPP lay impaired driving charges

A London, Ont., resident is facing impaired driving charges after OPP reported a vehicle had crashed into a building in Norfolk County over the weekend.
Police responded Sunday at 4:21 a.m. after the single-vehicle collision on Norfolk Street South, in Simcoe.
Officials said the driver was taken to hospital for minor injuries.
Allison Ozon, 26, of London, was charged with impaired driving with a blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.
Ozon is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
