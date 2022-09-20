Menu

Crime

Complainant in Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin sexual assault trial says she still has nightmares

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2022 12:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Global National: September 19' Global National: September 19

The complainant in the sexual assault trial of the military officer who led the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign says her assailant in a 1988 alleged assault was, “without a doubt,” Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin.

During the emotional conclusion of her testimony in a Gatineau, Que., courtroom Tuesday morning, the complainant pushed back after Fortin’s defence lawyer pointed out differences between her testimony in court versus accounts given to an investigator last year.

The complainant, whose identity is under a publication ban, said she has “nightmares” and a “recurring vision” of the assault, and though she can’t be 100 per cent sure of some of the specifics 34 years later, she is ironclad on her attacker’s identity.

Read more: Sexual assault trial starts for Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign

She testified Monday that she woke up one night at the military college barracks in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., and realized that a man had taken her hand and was masturbating himself with it, while his hand was on her breast.

Story continues below advertisement

She told the court she opened her eye and recognized Fortin, then pushed him away and told him to get off her before he backed away.

Fortin’s defence lawyer has said she will vigorously contest the complainant’s identification of Fortin, who maintains his innocence and is also challenging his removal from the vaccine campaign in Federal Court.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
