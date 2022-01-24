Menu

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin to appear in Quebec court over sexual assault case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 24, 2022 10:10 am
Major General Dany Fortin listens to a question during a news conference Tuesday January 5, 2021 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Major General Dany Fortin listens to a question during a news conference Tuesday January 5, 2021 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The senior military officer once tasked with overseeing Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination drive will be in a Quebec courtroom today to face allegations of sexual misconduct.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin was charged with one count of sexual assault in August 2021, related to an alleged incident in 1988.

Fortin has been fighting for reinstatement to his former role with the Public Health Agency of Canada, or an equivalent position, since he was abruptly removed from his post in May 2021.

Read more: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s appeal court challenge gets greenlight to proceed

His dismissal came five days before military police announced they had referred an investigation of alleged sexual misconduct to Quebec’s prosecution service.

Fortin has maintained his innocence and, in challenging his removal in Federal Court, accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other senior members of the Liberal government of turfing him for purely political reasons.

Read more: Fortin appeals Federal Court ruling that removal complaint must go through military

His lawyer, Natalia Rodriguez, says an appeal concerning his reinstatement is expected to go to a panel hearing in the spring.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
