Canada

Sexual assault trial starts for Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2022 9:28 am
Click to play video: 'Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin formally charged with sexual assault' Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin formally charged with sexual assault
The former head of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, has been formally charged with one count of sexual assault. Fortin was forced to step down three months ago, when the military launched an investigation into allegations against him that date back more than 30 years. Mercedes Stephenson reports the response from Fortin, as well as the prime minister. – Aug 18, 2021

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin‘s sexual assault trial is scheduled to begin in a Gatineau courthouse Monday morning.

The trial comes more than a year after the senior military officer was abruptly removed as head of the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign in May 2021.

Fortin was later charged with one count of sexual assault in August 2021, with the case relating to an alleged incident dating from 1988.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin opts for trial by Quebec judge only in sexual assault case

Fortin has maintained his innocence and in addition to his criminal case, is challenging his removal from the vaccine campaign in Federal Court.

In challenging his removal, Fortin has accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other senior members of the Liberal government of having turfed him from the vaccine campaign for purely political reasons.

While his request for reinstatement was denied last year, an appeal is scheduled to be heard early next month.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
