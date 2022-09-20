1 person in life-threatening condition after crash in northeast Calgary: CPS

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition after a Tuesday morning collision in northeast Calgary.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of 96 Avenue and Cornerstone Drive N.E at around 7 a.m.

Police said a truck was travelling west on 96 Avenue N.E. and collided with a car as it turned into Cornerstone Drive N.E.

According to an EMS spokesperson, two people from one vehicle were taken to hospital in critical condition: a man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s.

CPS said the man is now in stable condition and the woman is in life-threatening condition.

A third patient is in stable condition after being assessed on scene and did not need to be taken to hospital, EMS said.

Police have closed the roads in the area as they investigate the collision. Motorists are asked to use other routes.

–More to come…