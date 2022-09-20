SIU seeks witnesses to arrest of woman at dry cleaners in Lindsay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is appealing to witnesses of the arrest of a woman in July in Lindsay.

The Special Investigations Unit says it launched an investigation after being notified by the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service following a notification from the Ontario Independent Police Review director.

The SIU says that based on its preliminary information, on July 10, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers went to Lindsay Dry Cleaners and Coin Laundry at 211 Kent St. West for a reported disturbance.

The SIU say officers handcuffed a 26-year-old woman and brought her to a police cruiser when there was “an interaction.”

The woman was released from custody and subsequently went to Ross Memorial Hospital where she was diagnosed with a serious injury.

“Police services are required to notify the SIU anytime someone is seriously injured during a police interaction,” the SIU stated.

The SIU said anyone with information about the investigation, including video or photos, can contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.