Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU seeks witnesses to arrest of woman at dry cleaners in Lindsay, Ont.

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 9:57 am
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit is seeking witnesses to an arrest of a woman in Lindsay on July 9, 2022. Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is appealing to witnesses of the arrest of a woman in July in Lindsay.

The Special Investigations Unit says it launched an investigation after being notified by the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service following a notification from the Ontario Independent Police Review director.

The SIU says that based on its preliminary information, on July 10, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers went to Lindsay Dry Cleaners and Coin Laundry at 211 Kent St. West for a reported disturbance.

Trending Stories

Read more: SIU clear OPP officer following May collision in Selwyn Township

The SIU say officers handcuffed a 26-year-old woman and brought her to a police cruiser when there was “an interaction.”

The woman was released from custody and subsequently went to Ross Memorial Hospital where she was diagnosed with a serious injury.

Story continues below advertisement

“Police services are required to notify the SIU anytime someone is seriously injured during a police interaction,” the SIU stated.

The SIU said anyone with information about the investigation, including video or photos, can contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SIU taglindsay tagSpecial Investigations Unit tagCity of Kawartha Lakes Police Service tagLindsay Police tagLindsay Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers