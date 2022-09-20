Tropical cyclone statement issued for Atlantic Canada as Fiona tracks north

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a tropical cyclone statement for most of Atlantic Canada as Category 3 hurricane Fiona continues to track towards the east coast.

On Tuesday morning, the weather agency said Fiona was passing east of the Bahamas and is expected to travel northward later this week.

It’s expected to “transform into a large and potent post-tropical storm by Saturday,” read the statement.

There is currently an 800-kilometre range of uncertainty centered near eastern Cape Breton, according to Environment Canada.

The agency said the storm will become “quite large,” and the impact area will be broad.

Southern offshore areas will feel the impact on Friday, and land areas of Atlantic Canada will feel it on Saturday.

View image in full screen Environment Canada is tracking hurricane Fiona. The tracker says Nova Scotia and N.L. could feel its affects by Saturday. Environment Canada

The Canadian Hurricane Centre has been monitoring hurricane Fiona as of Sunday. It has already caused widespread damage in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

Forecasters said the storm would cause massive flooding and threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain, with up to 76 centimeters possible in some areas.

A state of emergency was declared in the U.S. territory as the eye of the storm approached the island. According to the U.S. National Hurricane Centre, it’s forecasted the center of Fiona will pass near Grand Turk and the other eastern Turks and Caicos during the day.

— with files from Rebecca Lau and The Associated Press.

