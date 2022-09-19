Canadian Hurricane Centre watching Fiona as it tracks towards east coast

Send this page to someone via email

A powerful hurricane that has already caused widespread damage in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico is expected to intensify over the next few days as it moves northward towards Canada’s east coast.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre said it is monitoring Hurricane Fiona, although it’s too early to predict any detailed impacts.

Fiona’s track shows it could affect Nova Scotia and Newfoundland by this weekend.

Yesterday, the hurricane struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast — unleashing landslides, knocking out power, and ripping up asphalt from roads.

Forecasters said the storm would cause massive flooding and threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain, with up to 76 centimeters possible in some areas.

Story continues below advertisement

A state of emergency was declared in the U.S. territory as the eye of the storm approached the island.

Fiona was centered about 15 kilometers southeast of Samana in the Dominican Republic, with maximum sustained winds of 140 km/h on Monday morning, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said the storm was expected to emerge over the Atlantic in the afternoon and pass close to the Turks and Caicos islands on Tuesday. It could near Bermuda as a major hurricane late Thursday or on Friday.

View image in full screen A road blocked is blocked by a mudslide caused by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, September 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Stephanie Rojas)

— with files from The Associated Press