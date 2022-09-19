Kelowna shelter aims to ensure ‘no-one is left out in the cold’

Construction of the new emergency shelter on Kelowna’s Bay Avenue is well underway and the organization running it is preparing to ensure it’s staffed well enough that it can properly serve the community.

A Wednesday and Thursday job fair will be offering onsite interviews for eight different positions to mostly staff their outreach and shelter programs.

They are looking for compassionate people to hire as caseworkers, resident support workers, protection services officers, outreach workers and more. There are a total of 22 positions to fill.

“We are hosting a job fair to fill in positions for our outreach and shelter programs,” said Mylene Garcia, director of Housing and Programs of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, about the event.

“These programs cater to the most marginalized and vulnerable population. We are anxious to open our new shelter and hope to have it running before the really cold weather hits. The shelter will be coed and provide beds for 60 people who may otherwise have no alternatives other than to sleep outside. It is important for our residents to have the right people for the positions available. It is our goal to ensure that no-one is left out in the cold this winter. Being fully staffed is vital to ensure the safety of our residents, our community, and our staff.”

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is a non-profit agency whose mission is to provide food and shelter to those experiencing homelessness. The renovations at the BC Tree Fruits warehouse in Kelowna’s north end will make it the home of a new temporary homeless shelter to be operated by Kelowna Gospel Mission.

In a statement to Global News last July, BC Housing said it collaborated with the City of Kelowna, spending several months searching for an appropriate location.

“The Bay Avenue shelter was the only property available to be leased that met BC Housing criteria. Given the housing crisis, the immediate need for a new shelter, and no other options available to us, we made the decision to lease this space,” BC Housing said.

The Gospel Mission job fair will happen Wednesday, Sept. 21, and Thursday, Sept. 22, at Kelowna Gospel Fellowship Church at 3714 Gordon Dr., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

To apply for employment go to www.kelownagospelmission.ca/employment.