Comments

Crime

Riot breaks out at PNE Amphitheatre Sunday after music festival headliner cancels

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 11:21 am
Click to play video: 'Chaos at the PNE amphitheatre after the headliner doesn’t perform' Chaos at the PNE amphitheatre after the headliner doesn’t perform
WATCH: Chaos broke out at the PNE Amphitheatre Sunday night after the headliner of a music festival didn't perform due to illness. Here's a look at some of the videos circulating on social media.

A riot broke out at the PNE Amphitheatre in Vancouver Sunday night after the headliner of a music festival did not perform.

Lil Baby was due to perform at the BreakOut Festival Sunday but was unable to do so due to illness, according to organizers.

Scenes shared online then show hundreds of festival goers trashing displays, throwing garbage cans and knocking over tents.

Vancouver police were called and the crowd did disperse.

Sources tell Global News a number of people were injured and taken to the hospital and a number of people were arrested but police have not confirmed those details at this time.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police called in after riot breaks out at the PNE Sunday' Vancouver police called in after riot breaks out at the PNE Sunday
Vancouver police called in after riot breaks out at the PNE Sunday

In a statement the PNE said:

“Following an announcement that the headliner at BreakOut Festival would not be performing, fans turned their disappointment into anger, doing significant damage to the PNE Amphitheatre and parts of Hastings Park. At this time our first priority is for the safety and wellbeing of our staff as many were deeply affected by the reaction of guests and behaviour that ensued.

“We thank the Vancouver Police Department for their quick and professional response which prevented the situation from becoming much worse.

“To our neighbours – the PNE is incredibly sorry for the actions of those guests and impact this behaviour may have had on our community. We will be undertaking a full investigation and will be making further statements shortly.”

Read more: Attendance at PNE 2022 about 75 per cent of pre-pandemic levels: organizer

The BreakOut Festival is a hip hop festival that was happening in Vancouver this past weekend.

More to come.

